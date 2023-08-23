Truist Park taking steps to protect fans at Braves game during extreme heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves are wrapping up a home stand Wednesday night against the New York Mets, and the heat has Truist Park taking extra precautions for fans attending the game.

Fans are allowed to bring one closed plastic bottle of water, one bag of food, and one bottle of non-aerosol sunscreen per person. Handheld fans and misters are allowed. Umbrellas are allowed for shade if they aren’t blocking people’s view. There will also be cooling stations with big fans and ice water throughout the homestand.

Another perk for fans going to the game tonight is they will get an “I’m a Braves Fan” fan to stay cool.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m.

