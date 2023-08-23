Veterans group finds healing, comradery through the outdoors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It might be hunting, fishing or hiking, the outdoors can be healing for many people. Some veterans have turned to nature to help heal trauma.

“For these folks who have experienced trauma out on the battlefield mentally, emotionally, they are scared. When you host these types of events with others who have been through the same traumatic experiences, it builds a bond,” said Deputy Special Agent in Charge Jae Chung with the Atlanta Field Division.

For the seventh year in a row, the DEA has partnered with Combat Marine Outdoors and sponsors a competition at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Range.

“Combat Marine Outdoors, we serve the whole country so we have veterans that are soldiers, sailors, airmen, Coast Guard and most importantly, all generations,” said Arturo Garcia, CEO and founder of Combat Marine Outdoors.

The event is less about competition and more about building relationships.

“If we can prevent a tragedy of someone who has experienced combat, and this helps them through it, then we are honored to be a part of that,” said Chung.

Combat Marine Outdoors is a nonprofit that books veterans on outdoor adventure trips, a mission that is also about building and maintaining relationships.

“A lot of our trips are two people who served together, two people that were deployed together, two people that were enlisted together,” said Garcia.

Veterans from across the country came to the CMO-DEA event.

“I have always believed that everybody has to serve in some capacity, in law enforcement, in the military, or in the community. Everybody needs to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Garcia.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.