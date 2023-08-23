“We’ve come to help Georgia redeem itself’: Faith leaders host rally in support of DA Fani Willis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All eyes remain on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

A “Call to Conscience” prayer vigil and rally was held in support of Willis, her staff and the grand jurors in the pursuit of justice.

The rally was held at Liberty Plaza in Downtown Atlanta. Faith leaders, the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus and NAACP gathered for another historical moment in the birthplace of civil rights.

“We’ve come to help Georgia redeem itself,” said Georgia AME Bishop Reginald Jackson.

The group called on Gov. Brian Kemp to denounce calls to remove Willis from office.

The call to action related to the sweeping indictments Willis has brought forth involving efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“We want support for the district attorney. She is under attack as Gov. Desantis did in Florida there is an effort to get rid of the duly elected district attorney,” said Jackson.

The election cycle and voter suppression was a hot topic. Especially among Black voters in Fulton County.

“Standing out in a line for three to four hours no one gives water, nobody checks on you, the paramedics are inactive. That’s only in our community,” said Jeffery Williams.

Jackson said their hope is that the indictment process will re-establish law in order in the state.

“We have to really make sure that Georgia remains as we often say of the people by the people and for the people right now this seems selected,” he said.

