15-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Cobb County high school, police say

Marietta High School
Marietta High School(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday morning after he brought a handgun to Marietta High School, according to the Marietta Police Department.

After another student reported seeing the gun, administrators called police to the school at around 9:30 a.m. Officials found a loaded Glock 19 inside the boy’s bookbag, police said. The student, who was taken to the Youth Detention Center, faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm in commission of a crime.

“Every parent hopes that if presented with a situation like this their child will be brave enough to report the incident immediately, and that is exactly what transpired this morning,” the police department said in a statement. “Due to the reporting student’s bravery and swift decisive actions by the administration and SROs, the incident was resolved without injury.”

