DeKalb Co. woman horrified after she says neighbor shot and killed her dog

A woman is mourning after her 2-year-old dog Minerva was shot and killed by a neighbor last week.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jane Gunn describes the loss of her two-and-a-half-year-old Goldendoodle Minerva as incomprehensible.

“Minerva was my child. I mean, she was part of my family. And it just shouldn’t be okay that somebody could come out and hurt her like that,” said Gunn.

The pup was shot and killed last week.

Gunn says Minerva ran across the street and into her neighbor’s front yard. Shortly after, her neighbor screamed at her to come get Minerva. Seconds after that, a gunshot.

Gunn rushed Minerva to the vet, but it was too late.

“We did not make it to the vet. And the vet is very close it’s just two miles. It’s not far at all. But she was gone when we got there,” said Gunn.

Atlanta News First knocked on the neighbor’s door for comment, but no one answered.

According to the police report, Gunn’s neighbor told police the dog was “bearing his teeth and charging at her.” She says she called out for her neighbor to come and get the dog but had to shoot it “because it happened so fast.”

“Minerva could maybe kill you with kisses and hugs and that is it, that is it,” said Gunn.

Criminal defense attorney Larry Kohn explains homeowners need to be cautious about pets leaving their property.

“If the homeowner felt threatened the dog was going to injure her, her property, or even another animal on her property, she has every right to act,” said Larry Kohn, an Atlanta criminal defense attorney.

He says the statute for animal cruelty in Georgia allows people to defend themselves and their property.

“However, if an animal simply runs across your property or trespasses and they have no right to be there, you have no right to injure the animal,” said Kohn.

For now, Gunn says she’s holding her other dog, Albus, extra close.

To help with expenses, Gunn has created this GoFundMe.

