Farm Burger serves special burger for golf fans at Tour Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hot off the grill, Farm Burger on West Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur unveiled a new flavorful and juicy patty this week.

“We’re calling it the ATL Grove Burger,” Farm Burger Owner George Frangos said.

It was made specifically for golf fans visiting the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

“They approached us to do something special on the course this year and we said absolutely because it’s a mile and a half down the road, so they really are our neighbors,” Frangos said.

The special burger is made with the freshest ingredients that are sourced seasonally with an emphasis on in-house production of products like cured meats, jams, pickles, and sauces. And the chef’s recipe for the ATL Grove burger will no doubt whet your appetite.

“He’s got a grass-fed beef, ground bacon, and sweet onion all blended into a patty and we’re grilling that and topping that off with some aged white cheddar, a little sweet pickle relish and some bacon strips on top of that,” Frangos said.

The burger got its name from a grove of trees on hole six at East Lake Golf Club. This is where it will be served on the course during the PGA tournament.

“It sits up on a little bit of a hill and there’s a view of the Atlanta skyline and there’s a grove of trees there so they carved out a little area and there will be us doing our burgers and Meiomi Wines doing wines and a bunch of picnic tables,” Frangos said.

Farm Burger earned 99 points on their last health inspection. Here’s what makes them unique. They serve 100% grass-fed beef, locally raised, no antibiotics, no hormones, made in-house, cooked to order and every burger coming out of the kitchen is delicious.

Not only can you enjoy that ATL Grove burger on the course, but there will also be two others to choose from like their famous Farm Burger and the Chicken burger. And if you dine at the Decatur restaurant you can also get the Greek feta fries, deviled eggs and maybe a chocolate milkshake to wash it all down. Boy, that’s good!

