Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fatal crash shuts down a portion of I-20 westbound in Douglas County

A fatal crash has the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 shut down in Lithia Springs Thursday morning.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash has the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 shut down in Douglas County Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-20 West near the Thornton Road exit in Lithia Springs.

The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed at least one person has died. They are encouraging drivers to take alternate routes this morning.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J'Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Aug. 16, police said.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows files emergency order to prevent Fulton County arrest
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at the Atlanta airport while she was traveling internationally
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport while traveling internationally
Rudy Giuliani's Fulton County mugshot
‘America’s mayor’ Rudy Giuliani surrenders at Fulton County jail
Brandon Lamar Daniel, top left, Armando Eligio Villarreal, top center, Michael Dwayne Roland,...
Hall Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help finding several wanted suspects

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday
A fatal crash has the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 shut down in Lithia Springs Thursday...
Fatal crash on I-20 West in Douglas County
WANF walks you through what can be expected today as former President Trump prepares to turn...
Timeline for when former President Trump might arrive in Georgia Thursday to surrender
J'Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Aug. 16, police said.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy