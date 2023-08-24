Fatal crash shuts down a portion of I-20 westbound in Douglas County
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash has the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 shut down in Douglas County Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-20 West near the Thornton Road exit in Lithia Springs.
The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed at least one person has died. They are encouraging drivers to take alternate routes this morning.
