Fatal crash shuts down a portion of I-20 westbound in Douglas County

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash has the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 shut down in Douglas County Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-20 West near the Thornton Road exit in Lithia Springs.

The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed at least one person has died. They are encouraging drivers to take alternate routes this morning.

“The ETA of the interstate reopening is unknown. We are encouraging everyone to find alternate routes for the morning commute.”

Per @GDOTATL, the roadway will not reopen until 8 AM. Alternate? Thornton Road to US278. But, you will still be caught in the backup before reaching the exit. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/W4561XkHjK — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) August 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.