FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid with isolated evening storm today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect another hot and humid day in metro Atlanta with an isolated storm possible after 5 p.m. today.

Thursday’s summary

High - 95°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 20% PM

Hot again today, with isolated storm

Today will be similar to yesterday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s. For the first time this week, an isolated storm or two will be possible after 5 p.m. While the coverage of rain will be low at 20%, you may briefly get wet for dinner this evening.

There’s also another code orange Air Quality Alert in effect for metro Atlanta today, so avoid being outdoors for too long this afternoon if you have sensitive lungs.

Thursday's highs in north Georgia
Thursday's highs in north Georgia(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for Thursday evening
Forecast map for Thursday evening(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT - Extreme heat this weekend

High temperatures will be near, or at 100 degrees Friday through Sunday with heat index temperatures of 105 degrees. As a result, each day this weekend is a FIRST ALERT for extreme heat.

Not as hot next week

Temperatures won’t be as hot next week with highs in the upper 80s and a daily chance of rain.

