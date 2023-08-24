First trial date set for co-defendant in Donald Trump’s Georgia indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has granted a request from Kenneth Chesebro for a speedy trial, setting the first trial date for any of the co-defendants in last week’s sweeping indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants.

McAfee’s ruling came after a speedy trial motion filed by Chesebro earlier this week. According to the order, Chesebro will be arraigned on Sept. 6, with a deadline for discovery from all parties on Sept. 20; all motions due by Sept. 27; and the trial itself to begin Oct. 23.

Also on Thursday, Fulton County DA Fani Willis filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court seeking to move Trump and his 18 co-defendants’ trial to October 23, 2023.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump’s new Georgia lead attorney, Steven Sadow, filed a objection in Fulton County Superior Court opposing Willis’ request.

Willis’ motion comes as Fulton County continues suffering from a massive backlog of cases whose defendants have waited months for their Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.

According to a public records request from the Fulton County Court Administration, 1,232 individuals remained in the jail waiting for an indictment as of July 26, 2023, individuals who have been arrested and booked, but not officially charged with a crime. Additionally, 1,472 people have been indicted who are waiting for their trial date.

Some of those individuals waiting for their speedy trial include:

Sandy Reed: charged with murder, waiting seven years for her trial date.

Raylon Browning: charged with murder, waiting six years, four months.

D’Anthony Tolbert: charged with murder, waited four years, four months trial. A jury found him not guilty on July 21, 2023.

Vernon Spear: charged with murder, waiting 10 years, eight months to face state charges behind bars. Some of that time was in federal prison, but he has been in the county’s custody since at least September 6, 2019.

