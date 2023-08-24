Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Four shot, one dead after argument at LaGrange gas station, police say

Crime scene stock photo
Crime scene stock photo(Live 5)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are injured and one is dead after a gas station shooting in LaGrange Wednesday night, according to the city’s police department.

Yesterday near 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 76 off New Franklin Road after hearing shots. One of the shooting victims, Laderek Ferguson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to area hospitals, where one still remains in stable condition.

Police investigators believe an argument kickstarted the shooting inside the gas station. At least two people shot at each other, with one person hitting somebody outside the building, police said.

A suspect has not been named. Police continue to investigate. If you have any information, contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J'Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Aug. 16, police said.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows files emergency order to prevent Fulton County arrest
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at the Atlanta airport while she was traveling internationally
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport while traveling internationally
Rudy Giuliani's Fulton County mugshot
‘America’s mayor’ Rudy Giuliani surrenders at Fulton County jail
Brandon Lamar Daniel, top left, Armando Eligio Villarreal, top center, Michael Dwayne Roland,...
Hall Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help finding several wanted suspects

Latest News

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
UPDATES: Donald Trump to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday
Generic crime scene photo
Woman’s body found near burned-out vehicle in Cobb County
File photo of police lights.
Fatal crash shuts down a portion of I-20 westbound in Douglas County
Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
PHOTOS: Atlanta awaits Trump's arrival at Fulton County Jail