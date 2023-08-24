Four shot, one dead after argument at LaGrange gas station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are injured and one is dead after a gas station shooting in LaGrange Wednesday night, according to the city’s police department.

Yesterday near 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 76 off New Franklin Road after hearing shots. One of the shooting victims, Laderek Ferguson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to area hospitals, where one still remains in stable condition.

Police investigators believe an argument kickstarted the shooting inside the gas station. At least two people shot at each other, with one person hitting somebody outside the building, police said.

A suspect has not been named. Police continue to investigate. If you have any information, contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

