Fulton DA Fani Willis files motion to move Trump trial to October

Two months after her indictment, the DA is now moving for a speedier trial.
Crowds of people are gathering outside Fulton County Jail ahead of former President Donald Trump's surrender.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hours before former President Donald Trump was set to surrender himself, DA Fani Willis filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court seeking to move Trump and his 18 co-defendants’ trial to October 23, 2023.

Willis filed her motion in response to a motion from Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro that requested a speedy trial.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...

Willis’ motion comes as Fulton County continues suffering from a massive backlog of cases whose defendants have waited months for their Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.

According to a public records request from the Fulton County Court Administration, 1,232 individuals remained in the jail waiting for an indictment as of July 26, 2023, individuals who have been arrested and booked, but not officially charged with a crime. Additionally, 1,472 people have been indicted who are waiting for their trial date.

Some of those individuals waiting for their speedy trial include:

  • Sandy Reed: charged with murder, waiting seven years for her trial date.
  • Raylon Browning: charged with murder, waiting six years, four months.
  • D’Anthony Tolbert: charged with murder, waited four years, four months trial. A jury found him not guilty on July 21, 2023.
  • Vernon Spear: charged with murder, waiting 10 years, eight months to face state charges behind bars. Some of that time was in federal prison, but he has been in the county’s custody since at least September 6, 2019.
You have the right to a speedy trial. But it doesn't always work out that way.
InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the...

This story is developing.

