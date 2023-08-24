Back to School
Lane closures set for Aug. 24 on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lane closures will be in place Thursday morning on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ADT) says the intermittent closures will be for crews to lay temporary striping on a newly patched and paved portion of the road.

The closures will be on Bolton Road NW from Parkview Lane NW to Hollywood Road NW and will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to ADT.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, if possible, or use extreme caution and watch for work crews if traveling in the area.

