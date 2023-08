Morton fans 11, Ozuna drives in 4 as Braves bully Mets 7-0 to dominate season series

(AP) - Charlie Morton gave up only two hits in seven innings while allowing no runs for the third straight start, Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-0 on Wednesday night.

The majors-leading Braves won two of three from New York, finishing 10-3 in the season series.

The 39-year-old Morton (13-10) set a season high with 11 strikeouts, his second straight game with double-digit strikeouts and the 27th of his career. He won his third straight start — two against the Mets and one against the New York Yankees. The right-hander allowed a combined nine hits in the three wins.

Ozuna singled in a run off José Quintana (1-5) in the first and again drove in Austin Riley in the sixth, this time with a double to center field. Ozuna scored on Sean Murphy’s single off Quintana for a 3-0 lead. Vaughn Grissom’s two-run triple off Phil Bickford pushed the lead to five runs.

Ozuna lined the two-run homer, his 28th, to left off Bickford in the seventh. It was his fourth homer of the series, including two Monday night and one Tuesday night.

New York’s only baserunner in the first four innings was Francisco Lindor, who was hit by a pitch in the first.

Morton didn’t allow a hit until DJ Stewart’s one-out double down the first base line in the fifth. With two outs, Morton hit Rafael Ortega with a pitch. Catcher Sean Murphy ended the inning by throwing out Stewart at second base.

Stewart added another double over right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. with two outs in the seventh for the Mets’ second hit. Francisco Álvarez struck out on a called third strike to end the inning.

Quintana allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

