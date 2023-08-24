Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Morton fans 11, Ozuna drives in 4 as Braves bully Mets 7-0 to dominate season series

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a San Diego Padres batter during...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Charlie Morton gave up only two hits in seven innings while allowing no runs for the third straight start, Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-0 on Wednesday night.

The majors-leading Braves won two of three from New York, finishing 10-3 in the season series.

The 39-year-old Morton (13-10) set a season high with 11 strikeouts, his second straight game with double-digit strikeouts and the 27th of his career. He won his third straight start — two against the Mets and one against the New York Yankees. The right-hander allowed a combined nine hits in the three wins.

Ozuna singled in a run off José Quintana (1-5) in the first and again drove in Austin Riley in the sixth, this time with a double to center field. Ozuna scored on Sean Murphy’s single off Quintana for a 3-0 lead. Vaughn Grissom’s two-run triple off Phil Bickford pushed the lead to five runs.

Ozuna lined the two-run homer, his 28th, to left off Bickford in the seventh. It was his fourth homer of the series, including two Monday night and one Tuesday night.

New York’s only baserunner in the first four innings was Francisco Lindor, who was hit by a pitch in the first.

Morton didn’t allow a hit until DJ Stewart’s one-out double down the first base line in the fifth. With two outs, Morton hit Rafael Ortega with a pitch. Catcher Sean Murphy ended the inning by throwing out Stewart at second base.

Stewart added another double over right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. with two outs in the seventh for the Mets’ second hit. Francisco Álvarez struck out on a called third strike to end the inning.

Quintana allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows files emergency order to prevent Fulton County arrest
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at the Atlanta airport while she was traveling internationally
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport while traveling internationally
The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students...
Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate due to rise in on-campus COVID cases
J'Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Aug. 16, police said.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
David Shafer and Cathleen Alston Latham
Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering

Latest News

Truist Park is taking extra precautions during extreme heat.
Truist Park taking steps to protect fans at Braves game during extreme heat
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Stewart, Ortega and Lindor go deep as Mets beat the first-place Braves 10-4
The Battery At Truist Park
Braves host the Giants on 5-game home win streak
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during...
Morton strikes out 10, leaves Yankees with losing record as Braves cap sweep with 2-0 win