Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Authorities: 3 killed in shooting at California biker bar; shooter also dead

Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars...
Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Three people have been killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said. The shooter also died, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Cook’s Corner is a popular, longtime watering hole for the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there weeknights and during the weekend for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance as plaques described the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J'Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Aug. 16, police said.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows files emergency order to prevent Fulton County arrest
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at the Atlanta airport while she was traveling internationally
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport while traveling internationally
Rudy Giuliani's Fulton County mugshot
‘America’s mayor’ Rudy Giuliani surrenders at Fulton County jail
The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students...
Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate due to rise in on-campus COVID cases

Latest News

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and...
Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing radioactive wastewater into sea
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
J'Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Aug. 16, police said.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump praises Jan. 6 crowd, repeats election lies in online interview while skipping GOP debate