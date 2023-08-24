Person shot outside bar on Tucker Norcross Road, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 21-year-old man suffered “life-threatening injuries” after being shot outside a bar on Tucker Norcross Road, according to DeKalb County police.

DeKalb County police say they responded to 3201 Tucker Norcross Road, outside the Wooden Nickel Pub, just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital and that detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

