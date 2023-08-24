Police look for woman who stole $19K from bank account in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for a woman who reportedly took more than $19,000 from a bank account that wasn’t hers.

On June 14, the woman went into a Truist Bank off Pleasant Hill Road. There, she cashed a check for $6,111.23 and withdrew $13,607, police said. She also presented an ID with the victim’s identifying information, according to investigators.

The suspect is a Hispanic woman with dark hair, police said. She was wearing a shirt with Minnie Mouse on the sleeves.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300, anonymously tip Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online. Anyone who gives information leading to an arrest and indictment can receive a cash reward.

