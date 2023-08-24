U.S. House launches investigation into Fulton DA Fani Willis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The U.S. House of Representatives has reportedly launched an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has sent a letter to Willis, asking if she coordinated her investigation into former President Donald Trump with the U.S. Justice Department. He is also asking if Willis used any federal money in conducting her more-than-two-year investigation into the nation’s 45th president.

“Ms. Willis’s indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated,” a statement from Jordan’s office said. “Given the weighty federal interests at stake, the Committee is conducting oversight of this matter to determine whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary.”

READ JORDAN’S LETTER TO WILLIS HERE.

Trump is set to surrender himself Thursday at the Fulton County jail after Willis’ sweeping indictment of him and 18 GOP allies last week on charges they attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

This story is developing.

