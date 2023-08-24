Back to School
Trump supporters, dissenters gather outside Fulton County jail ahead of surrender

“I don’t think [Trump] did anything wrong,” one attendee outside the jail told Atlanta News First.
Trump supporters gather outside jail
By Hope Dean and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MAGA hats. Handmade posters. American flags. Declarative T-shirts.

All these and more can be seen outside Fulton County Jail as crowds gather in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s surrender late Thursday. Supporters and dissenters alike are packing the streets under the eye of Fulton County sheriffs, waiting to see history.

Trump is one of 18 co-defendants named in last week’s indictment. The case, which is spearheaded by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, alleges that Trump and his allies schemed to overturn the 2020 election by soliciting fake electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia.

Trump faces 13 counts, including violation of Georgia’s RICO Act and criminal conspiracy. But despite the grand jury’s decision, not everyone is convinced the former president is at fault.

“I don’t think [Trump] did anything wrong,” Debbie Dooley, an attendee outside the jail, told Atlanta News First. “Fani Willis is trying to criminalize investigating election fraud, asking questions about the election.”

Meanwhile, another demonstrator held up signs saying “TRUMP IS A TRAITOR” AND “FANI WILLIS WILL BRING TRUMP DOWN.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump said on the social media platform Truth Social that he would surrender in Fulton County on Thursday.

“Nobody has ever fought for election integrity like President Donald J. Trump. For doing so, I will proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia. God bless the United States of America!!” he wrote.

On Thursday, he also said he would be at the jail by 7:30 p.m.

All of Trump’s co-defendants have had their bond set, and many have turned themselves in ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis, including Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Trump attorney John Eastman; former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer; former Trump attorney Sidney Powell; former Coffee County Republican Party chair Cathy Latham; and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

