Here’s what time Trump surrendering in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday will go down in history, and the center of it all is right here in Atlanta as former President Donald Trump is set to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

What time is Trump surrendering? He posted on social media that he would be turning himself in to be “arrested” at 7:30 p.m. This means that his plane should arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 6:45 p.m.

Based on previous defendants surrendering at the jail, it should only take about 30 minutes for processing. That includes fingerprinting and a mugshot.

Last week, Trump and 18 of his GOP allies were charged in a sweeping indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He will be booked at the Fulton County jail in downtown Atlanta.

