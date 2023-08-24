Back to School
Woman’s body found near burned-out vehicle in Cobb County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near a burned-out vehicle in Austell.

The Cobb County Police Department says its preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m., Austell Fire was dispatched to Joe Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street for a brush fire. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, and the vehicle was towed to a wrecker yard.

Austell Police say they responded to the address where the vehicle was registered and learned the owner’s daughter, 22-year-old Beauty Couch, of Austell, had not been seen since the previous morning and was the one who usually drove the vehicle.

Officers went back and searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line, according to the report.

Investigators say foul play is suspected.

The Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating at the request of the City of Austell Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

