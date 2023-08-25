Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital

A mom in Minneapolis welis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive. (Source: KARE)
By Morgan Wolfe, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) – A mom in Minneapolis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive.

On top of him being in the NICU, doctors discovered he had a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most, and he’s prone to bruising and injury.

The now 2-year-old was finally able to go home Wednesday after spending 809 days in the hospital.

“We were worried about him for a long time, and we were afraid this day wouldn’t come,” said Children’s Minnesota nurse practitioner Stacy Reller, who was part of the team that provided care for Ace.

The team helped teach his parents how to care for Ace when he was able to go home.

“We will walk by this room and see that Ace isn’t here and it’s such a great feeling to think, ‘Oh, that’s been Ace’s room for so long and now he’s home and getting to live his life,’” Reller said. “It just feels like such a win.”

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump arrested, booked into Fulton County Jail
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
U.S. House Judiciary chairman launches investigation into Fulton DA Willis
Kenneth Chesebro
Rush to justice? October trial date set for Trump co-defendant
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Steven Sadow is now the lead Georgia attorney for former President Donald Trump.
Meet Steven Sadow, Donald Trump’s new Atlanta attorney

Latest News

New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most and he’s prone to bruising and injury.
2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors