Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Body found in reference to search for missing DeKalb County toddler still unidentified

The 2-year-old went missing in mid-August.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body found in reference to the disappearance of a missing DeKalb County toddler still has not been identified, the East Point Police Department said Friday.

On Wednesday, a body was found during the search for 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell. It was found at the East Point transfer station in the 3100 block of South Martin Street.

RELATED: Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County

East Point police said it is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify the remains. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office does have custody of the remains.

East Point police said they are also working with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies to determine possible charges against Artavious North, Mitchell’s father.

“Charges are pending until the positive identification of the remains is made,” East Point police officials said.

North was arrested after falsely reporting that Mitchell was kidnapped during an alleged armed robbery, according to police. North is considered a person of interest in the case, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump arrested, booked into Fulton County Jail
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
U.S. House Judiciary chairman launches investigation into Fulton DA Willis
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Kenneth Chesebro
Rush to justice? October trial date set for Trump co-defendant
Steven Sadow is now the lead Georgia attorney for former President Donald Trump.
Meet Steven Sadow, Donald Trump’s new Atlanta attorney

Latest News

Metro Atlanta school districts address recent threats, safety at athletic events
Metro Atlanta school districts address recent threats, safety at athletic events
Concern over plans to demolish 170 year old Marietta structure
Concern over plans to demolish 170 year old Marietta structure
School district with making threat at high school
School district with making threat at high school
Local advocate to speak at Lincoln Memorial
Local advocate to speak at Lincoln Memorial
Chase ends with deadly use of force in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says
Chase ends with deadly use of force in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says