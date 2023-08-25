Body found in reference to search for missing DeKalb County toddler still unidentified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body found in reference to the disappearance of a missing DeKalb County toddler still has not been identified, the East Point Police Department said Friday.

On Wednesday, a body was found during the search for 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell. It was found at the East Point transfer station in the 3100 block of South Martin Street.

East Point police said it is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify the remains. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office does have custody of the remains.

East Point police said they are also working with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies to determine possible charges against Artavious North, Mitchell’s father.

“Charges are pending until the positive identification of the remains is made,” East Point police officials said.

North was arrested after falsely reporting that Mitchell was kidnapped during an alleged armed robbery, according to police. North is considered a person of interest in the case, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.