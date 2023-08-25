‘Calamity Jane’ awaits Tour Championship winner

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The view at East Lake Golf Club has been Chad Parker’s office for the past 28 years.

“Wait, or is that 27 years?” Parker remembers, counting backward.

Either way, he’s been around the course for nearly three decades.

“I started out as an assistant golf instructor,” he said.

Parker now runs the whole thing and knows all about the 1925 fire that destroyed the clubhouse and all of golf legend Bobby Jones’ gear and trophies.

“Not everything,” Parker said. “His clubs weren’t destroyed.”

So the legend says, a legend that has been encased in silver.

“This is the Calamity Jane,” Parker said, pulling out a long, green case and setting it on the desk.

Inside, a silver-encased replica putter.

“You can not talk about Bobby Jones or mention his playing career without that putter,” he said.

One of the most famous clubs in golf, the silver replica is crafted in the United Kingdom, has 66 degrees of lie, eight degrees of loft, and one recipient: the winner of the Tour Championship.

“As soon as you give the guy the putter, the first thing they want to do is putt with it,” Parker said.

The urge is so strong within Tour winners that Parker carries golf balls when the trophy is presented so players can putt while doing interviews.

“I think I would’ve been alright back in the day,” 2021 winner Patrick Cantlay said after his win, draining a 10-footer with the silver club.

“It’s a tangible connection to the past,” Parker said.

And just as much a reflection of the future.

“What could be more appropriate than a replica of the Calamity Jane putter,” Parker said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.