Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Chase ends with deadly use of force in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff's office and the Newnan Police Department were involved in the pursuit.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What started as a car chase turned into a deadly use of force incident by deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, they said.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Newnan Police Department were involved in the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said. The pursuit happened at Herring Road and Palomino Drive.

They went on to say that “due to the immediate threat of life to civilians and law enforcement,” deputies used deadly force as the chase ended.

The sheriff’s office did not say what the extent of the deadly force was, who was killed or what the details of the vehicle pursuit were.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump arrested, booked into Fulton County Jail
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
U.S. House Judiciary chairman launches investigation into Fulton DA Willis
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Kenneth Chesebro
Rush to justice? October trial date set for Trump co-defendant
Steven Sadow is now the lead Georgia attorney for former President Donald Trump.
Meet Steven Sadow, Donald Trump’s new Atlanta attorney

Latest News

Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, talks to Atlanta resident Makela Atchison, center,...
Activists furious Democratic leaders haven’t denounced plan to check every ‘Stop Cop City’ signature
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
UPDATES: Emergency hearing set for sole Trump co-defendant in jail
The sheriff's office and the Newnan Police Department were involved in the pursuit.
Chase ends with deadly use of force in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says
Library book shelf
Fake email circulates claiming Cobb students won’t participate in reading bowl, district says