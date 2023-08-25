Chase ends with deadly use of force in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What started as a car chase turned into a deadly use of force incident by deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, they said.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Newnan Police Department were involved in the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said. The pursuit happened at Herring Road and Palomino Drive.

They went on to say that “due to the immediate threat of life to civilians and law enforcement,” deputies used deadly force as the chase ended.

The sheriff’s office did not say what the extent of the deadly force was, who was killed or what the details of the vehicle pursuit were.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

