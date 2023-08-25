City of Atlanta, DeKalb County to open cooling centers ahead of extremely hot weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta and DeKalb County are opening cooling centers to battle extreme heat forecasted for metro Atlanta and north Georgia this weekend.

In Atlanta, the Selena Butler Facility, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE, will be open as a cooling center until 6 p.m. on Friday. The center will also be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Water will be provided at the center.

In DeKalb County, officials said most recreation centers and libraries throughout the county will be open as cooling centers. They will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A heat advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia through Sunday. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s through the weekend with heat index temperatures between 105-109 degrees possible each afternoon.

