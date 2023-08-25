Concern over plans to demolish 170 year old Marietta structure

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Historical preservationists are in distress over plans to demolish what they call a “Cobb County landmark.”

“We inherit these historic structures and it’s our responsibility to care for them, maintain them, and be good stewards of them,” said Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society.

The Marietta home, which is now a rectory for St. Joseph Catholic Church, may soon be demolished.

That recommendation is outlined in a letter dated August 18th from the Archbishop of Atlanta. It says the structure has suffered “freeze and water damage” and has “an extensive amount of asbestos and lead paint which could lead to serious health issues.”

The letter explains remodeling costs will be over 2 million dollars.

“One question that we would ask is if you’ve owned it for 70 years, why is it now in this poor state that it needs to be demolished? How did it get to that condition,” said Beemon.

Beemon says a home like this is rare and has a rich history that deserves to be preserved. The structure served as a house, a convent, a parish meeting space, and more.

“It’s unusual to have a property that dates to that time period and the fact that the house was used as a headquarters and occupied by Union soldiers is also unique,” he said.

In that same letter, the Archbishop of Atlanta says he is aware of the structure’s history dating back to the mid-1800s ′s, however, says “change is an inevitable process.”

Beemon tells Atlanta News First he reached out to the pastor and archbishop’s office to come up with a proposal that would be a good compromise for everyone but hasn’t heard anything back.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the archbishop’s office says they’re more than happy to meet with Beemon to discuss the future of the property.

