DeKalb County lawmakers approve $1B tax cut proposal for homeowners

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, DeKalb County Commissioners approved a tax cut proposal that will help to save homeowners $1 billion over six years.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, according to county officials.

If approved by DeKalb County voters this November, the relief will begin in 2024 through the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST).

EHOST would generate property tax relief via credit for homeowners who qualify for a homestead exemption, county officials said.

“Additionally, voters also could approve a special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) that would generate approximately $850 million for capital improvements such as parks, libraries, and senior centers for unincorporated DeKalb County and its cities. The SPLOST funding would generate $496 million for unincorporated DeKalb County and $354 million, which would be distributed to DeKalb cities based on their populations for projects within their jurisdictions,” the press release said.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said this is a transformational moment in the county’s history.

“We have the opportunity to benefit generations of DeKalb residents,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.