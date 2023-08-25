Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DeKalb County lawmakers approve $1B tax cut proposal for homeowners

Voters will decide in November on the proposal
EHOST would generate property tax relief via credit for homeowners who qualify for a homestead...
EHOST would generate property tax relief via credit for homeowners who qualify for a homestead exemption, county officials said.(DeKalb County Government Communications)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, DeKalb County Commissioners approved a tax cut proposal that will help to save homeowners $1 billion over six years.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, according to county officials.

If approved by DeKalb County voters this November, the relief will begin in 2024 through the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST).

EHOST would generate property tax relief via credit for homeowners who qualify for a homestead exemption, county officials said.

“Additionally, voters also could approve a special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) that would generate approximately $850 million for capital improvements such as parks, libraries, and senior centers for unincorporated DeKalb County and its cities. The SPLOST funding would generate $496 million for unincorporated DeKalb County and $354 million, which would be distributed to DeKalb cities based on their populations for projects within their jurisdictions,” the press release said.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said this is a transformational moment in the county’s history.

“We have the opportunity to benefit generations of DeKalb residents,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump arrested, booked into Fulton County Jail
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
U.S. House Judiciary chairman launches investigation into Fulton DA Willis
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Kenneth Chesebro
Rush to justice? October trial date set for Trump co-defendant
Steven Sadow is now the lead Georgia attorney for former President Donald Trump.
Meet Steven Sadow, Donald Trump’s new Atlanta attorney

Latest News

Concern over plans to demolish 170 year old Marietta structure
Concern over plans to demolish 170 year old Marietta structure
School district with making threat at high school
School district with making threat at high school
Chase ends with deadly use of force in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says
Chase ends with deadly use of force in Coweta County, sheriff’s office says
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
Local advocate honorary speaker at March on Washington 60th Anniversary in D.C.
Kathryn Wood admonishes a reporter for being too loud on the 10th tee at East Lake Golf Club...
“You need to be quiet’: ‘Quiet Gal’ one of many dedicated volunteers at Tour Championship