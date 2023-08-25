Do you have rental coverage on your insurance? You better check

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Car accident victims struggle with out-of-pocket rental car payments and ride-share fees because the needed parts are unavailable.

One metro collision shop owner said the automotive parts shortage is better than it was a year ago but is still bad.

James Emerson owns Budget Auto Painting in Chamblee, an independently owned shop since 1978. Emerson said he has a good source of suppliers but still has cars that wait months for parts, including a customer whose Honda sat on the lot because the manufacturer couldn’t find a new seatbelt.

Citing manpower issues, Emerson doesn’t know when parts availabilities will return to normal.

Better Call Harry found more than 100 online listings for body shop and paint technicians in metro Atlanta.

The jobs and parts shortage costs drivers hundreds to thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket rental expenses, and the insurance industry has done little to help.

According to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, “Auto insurance policies that include rental car reimbursement, which is an optional coverage, typically provide a maximum 30 days of coverage for the rental vehicle when your car is being repaired following a covered claim.

“However, some policies have a per day/per occurrence limit,” he said. “We are not aware of any insurers that offer extended coverage. We recommend checking with your insurance agent or carrier to confirm the rental car coverage limits in your policy.”

When Better Call Harry called State Farm, an agent said rental coverage had a $1,000 limit with 80 percent reimbursement. When asked if the agency could increase the range, the agent offered a $1,500 limit.

While it may not be much, it is worth asking your insurer about options, and if your collision center can’t locate the parts you need, get a list of the part numbers and start an online search. Look for certified dealers and beware of any online supplier with no physical address or phone number.

EBay Motors is another option, but make sure the seller’s rating and return policy are checked.

