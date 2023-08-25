Donald Trump surrenders, released from Fulton County jail; co-defendants have until noon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump has become the first former president in American history whose mugshot was taken after his arrest at the Fulton County jail in downtown Atlanta.

On Thursday, the former president flew from New Jersey and landed in Atlanta just after 7 p.m. Later, it was confirmed that Trump was fingerprinted and photographed while in jail.

After about 30 minutes inside the Fulton County jail, Trump said it was a very sad day for America and that it should never have happened before leaving in a motorcade for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Autoplay Caption

Trump was criminally charged with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and 18 of his GOP allies a deadline of Aug. 25 at noon to surrender.

As of Friday morning, 17 of the 19 accused had turned themselves in to Fulton County authorities.

A list of who has surrendered:

Scott Graham Hall (8/22)

John Eastman (8/22)

Cathleen Alston Latham (8/23)

David Shafer (8/23)

Ray Smith (8/23)

Kenneth Chesebro (8/23)

Sidney Powell (8/23)

Rudy Giuliani (8/23)

Jenna Ellis (8/23)

Mark Meadows (8/24)

Harrison Floyd (8/24)

Donald Trump (8/24)

Michael Roman (8/25)

Shawn Still (8/25)

Misty Hampton (8/25)

Jeffrey Clark (8/25)

Robert Cheeley (8/25)

Donald Trump booking information (WANF)

Donald Trump's booking record (WANF)

Donald Trump is back on Twitter. His last tweet was 2021 two days after Jan 6 saying he wouldn’t go to the inauguration. The newest tweet is his mugshot. pic.twitter.com/TkjtlKiSY5 — Brendan Keefe - Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) August 25, 2023

Trump released after arrest

Former president Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia Thursday evening on charges stemming from his fourth indictment this year.

A list of who have reached bond agreements:

Autoplay Caption

RELATED STORIES:

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.