Donald Trump surrenders, released from Fulton County jail; co-defendants have until noon

Trump was released on $200,000 bond after being booked and photographed at Fulton jail
Donald Trump posted on X for the first time since Jan. 8, 2021.
By Talgat Almanov and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump has become the first former president in American history whose mugshot was taken after his arrest at the Fulton County jail in downtown Atlanta.

On Thursday, the former president flew from New Jersey and landed in Atlanta just after 7 p.m. Later, it was confirmed that Trump was fingerprinted and photographed while in jail.

After about 30 minutes inside the Fulton County jail, Trump said it was a very sad day for America and that it should never have happened before leaving in a motorcade for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Trump was criminally charged with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and 18 of his GOP allies a deadline of Aug. 25 at noon to surrender.

Here are the 19 people named in the sweeping indictment against Donald Trump

As of Friday morning, 17 of the 19 accused had turned themselves in to Fulton County authorities.

A list of who has surrendered:

  • Scott Graham Hall (8/22)
  • John Eastman (8/22)
  • Cathleen Alston Latham (8/23)
  • David Shafer (8/23)
  • Ray Smith (8/23)
  • Kenneth Chesebro (8/23)
  • Sidney Powell (8/23)
  • Rudy Giuliani (8/23)
  • Jenna Ellis (8/23)
  • Mark Meadows (8/24)
  • Harrison Floyd (8/24)
  • Donald Trump (8/24)
  • Michael Roman (8/25)
  • Shawn Still (8/25)
  • Misty Hampton (8/25)
  • Jeffrey Clark (8/25)
  • Robert Cheeley (8/25)
Donald Trump booking information
Donald Trump's booking record
Trump released after arrest
Former president Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia Thursday evening on charges stemming from his fourth indictment this year.

A list of who have reached bond agreements:

Everything you need to know about Trump’s election probe indictment
RELATED STORIES:

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

