Donald Trump surrenders, released from Fulton County jail; co-defendants have until noon
Trump was released on $200,000 bond after being booked and photographed at Fulton jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump has become the first former president in American history whose mugshot was taken after his arrest at the Fulton County jail in downtown Atlanta.
On Thursday, the former president flew from New Jersey and landed in Atlanta just after 7 p.m. Later, it was confirmed that Trump was fingerprinted and photographed while in jail.
After about 30 minutes inside the Fulton County jail, Trump said it was a very sad day for America and that it should never have happened before leaving in a motorcade for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Trump was criminally charged with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and 18 of his GOP allies a deadline of Aug. 25 at noon to surrender.
As of Friday morning, 17 of the 19 accused had turned themselves in to Fulton County authorities.
A list of who has surrendered:
- Scott Graham Hall (8/22)
- John Eastman (8/22)
- Cathleen Alston Latham (8/23)
- David Shafer (8/23)
- Ray Smith (8/23)
- Kenneth Chesebro (8/23)
- Sidney Powell (8/23)
- Rudy Giuliani (8/23)
- Jenna Ellis (8/23)
- Mark Meadows (8/24)
- Harrison Floyd (8/24)
- Donald Trump (8/24)
- Michael Roman (8/25)
- Shawn Still (8/25)
- Misty Hampton (8/25)
- Jeffrey Clark (8/25)
- Robert Cheeley (8/25)
Donald Trump is back on Twitter. His last tweet was 2021 two days after Jan 6 saying he wouldn’t go to the inauguration. The newest tweet is his mugshot. pic.twitter.com/TkjtlKiSY5— Brendan Keefe - Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) August 25, 2023
A list of who have reached bond agreements:
- Former President Donald Trump ($200,000)
- John Eastman ($100,000)
- Scott Graham Hall ($10,000)
- Kenneth Chesebro ($100,000)
- Ray Smith III ($50,000)
- State Sen. Shawn Still ($10,000)
- David Shafer ($75,000)
- Cathleen Alston Latham ($75,000)
- Jenna Ellis ($100,000)
- Michael Roman ($50,000)
- Stephen Lee ($75,000)
- Robert Cheeley ($50,000)
- Sidney Powell ($100,000)
- Misty Hampton ($10,000)
- Rudy Giuliani ($150,000)
- Mark Meadows ($100,000)
- Jeffery Clark ($100,000)
- Trevian Kutti ($75,000)
- Harrison Floyd (no bond settlement)
