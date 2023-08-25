Fake email circulates claiming Cobb students won’t participate in reading bowl, district says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An email claiming Cobb County school students wouldn’t participate in the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl is fake, according to a district spokesperson.

The reading bowl is “a state-wide reading initiative and quiz bowl-style competition that tests students’ knowledge of Georgia Peach Award books,” according to Sanders Elementary School in Austell. It was created in 1986 by Helen Ruffin, a librarian at Sky Haven Elementary School in DeKalb County.

The competition is open to students from grades four through 12 and elementary school students are quizzed on different books than high school students, according to the competition’s website. Elementary school students are quizzed on that year’s Georgia Book Award nominees, while high school students focus on the Georgia Peach Teen Book Award nominees.

The Cobb County School District has come under fire recently for its treatment of school libraries. The school board fired Due West Elementary teacher Katie Rinderle against the recommendation of a tribunal for reading My Shadow is Purple, a book with a non-binary protagonist, to her fifth-grade class.

The district also banned two books with LGBTQ+ themes, Flamer by Mike Curato and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews, citing the books’ “sexual content.”

The spokesperson gave the following statement to Atlanta News First.

The District is aware of an inaccurate email which indicated Cobb students would not be participating in the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl. The specifics of that email are currently being investigated. While there is currently no change to Cobb student eligibility for the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl, all District partners are expected to use books, videos, or other forms of digital content which are in accordance with District policy and the Law.

