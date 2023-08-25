FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Highs in upper 90s; Heat index of 105 today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be hot again today in metro Atlanta with highs in the upper 90s and heat index temperatures of 105 degrees.

Friday’s summary

High - 97°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - Less than 20%

FIRST ALERT for heat today, Saturday and Sunday

High temperatures will reach into the upper 90s through the weekend with heat index temperatures hitting 105 degrees in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta from noon until 8 p.m. today due to the heat and additional heat advisories are likely through the weekend.

The entire weekend is a FIRST ALERT for heat with dangerous heat index temperatures expected each afternoon through Sunday.

Heat index forecast today (Atlanta News First)

Heat Advisory from noon until 8 p.m. (Atlanta News First)

Wet Monday, Tuesday

A cold front will interact with a lot of moisture to produce high rain chances for north Georgia next Monday and Tuesday. After that cold front passes us by, we’ll get another taste of Fall with mostly sunny skies and cooler high temperatures (80s) starting next Wednesday.

