Five lanes on I-285 in Sandy Springs closed due to crash

(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five lanes have been closed on I-285 westbound in Sandy Springs after a crash on Friday.

Authorities responded to the crash that happened half a mile before Roswell Road, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

At this time it is unclear what caused the crashes or whether any injuries were reported.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

