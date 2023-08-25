Five lanes on I-285 in Sandy Springs closed due to crash

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five lanes have been closed on I-285 westbound in Sandy Springs after a crash on Friday.

Authorities responded to the crash that happened half a mile before Roswell Road, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

At this time it is unclear what caused the crashes or whether any injuries were reported.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Serious accident I285 east near Roswell Road. Five lanes shut down DOT notified. pic.twitter.com/oiG5Pcufpi — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) August 25, 2023

