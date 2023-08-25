Former President Donald Trump’s mugshot is now a bobblehead and you can buy it

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You can get it on a t-shirt, a cup, as a bumper sticker — and now, former President Donald Trump’s infamous Fulton County Jail mugshot is available as a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced its latest bobblehead inductee less than 24 hours after Trump surrendered on 13 felony charges including criminal racketeering, conspiracy, forgery, and solicitation.

Trump is one of 19 people named in a sweeping indictment handed up by a Fulton County grand jury last week. The indictment alleges that the former president, alongside Republican allies, schemed to overturn the 2020 presidential election by organizing fake electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia.

The bobblehead memorabilia featuring the first-ever booking photo of a former president is produced out of Milwaukee and joins a list of other history-making bobblehead dolls like that of King Charles III, Amelia Earheart, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“Whether you are a Donald Trump backer or detractor, the first mug shot of a former president is a historic moment that deserves a bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The mug shot will likely be one of the most iconic images and a bobblehead commemorating the moment is sure to be popular!”

Trump’s mugshot bobblehead is available for pre-order at the museum’s online store. Dolls are expected to ship in January and are selling for $30, according to the museum’s website.

