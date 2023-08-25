Georgia leaders react to Donald Trump’s booking, mugshot in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Reaction was swift Thursday night after former President Donald Trump was booked and photographed at the Fulton County Jail.

Trump surrendered to Fulton County authorities after he was indicted in connection to an alleged attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump's mugshot was taken at Fulton County Jail Thursday night. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Among the crowds of people awaiting Trump’s arrival at Fulton County Jail Thursday night were Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — although the two had very different opinions of the event.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Scenes from the jail outside where Donald Trump was booked

Greene, a staunch supporter of the former president, told media she had been in close contact with Trump and he was “outraged.” She added that Willis would be fired for her actions.

“This is a devastating day for America,” she said. “Georgia is embarrassed and ashamed of this Fulton County DA that’s abusing her office.”

Green later took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that Trump’s mugshot is the “photo that will win the 2024 presidential election.”

“The American people will not stand for communism in America,” she wrote.

This is the photo that will win the 2024 Presidential election.



The American people will not stand for communism in America. pic.twitter.com/BERW2xIHLc — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Bottoms expressed disappointment in the arrest.

“I don’t think this is a day that anybody who loves democracy wants to see happen,” she said. “I think it’s unfortunate that we are even in this situation.”

While not at the jail, several other politicians also took to social media or released statements sharing their thoughts on the indictment and surrender.

Rep. Mike Collins said Americans deserve a legal system “built on the rule of law, not lawfare.”

“The arrest of President Trump and his legal team by left-wing activist Fani Willis is a disgrace to our great country and a blatant attempt to influence the 2024 presidential election,” Collins said. “Georgia’s new Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission must act to remove Willis when our new state law to hold rogue district attorneys accountable takes effect. Until then, rest assured, I will keep fighting to impeach Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Christopher Wray for their political weaponization of the federal justice system and cut as much funding from the corrupt DOJ as possible.”

On X, Rep. Andrew Clyde also said he supports Trump.

2 hoax impeachments.



4 witch hunt indictments.



91 bogus charges.



Never-ending election interference.



Yet President Donald J. Trump is still fighting for us. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) August 25, 2023

But Rep. Nikema Williams responded on X with a different message.

“POV the law applied equally to everyone even failed former presidents,” she wrote.

POV the law applied equally to everyone even failed former presidents. https://t.co/vLkKB1An0b — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) August 25, 2023

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.