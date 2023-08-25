Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes.

These are the descriptions listed for former President Donald Trump, who was booked in Fulton County Jail on Thursday after being indicted last week. But the booking also recorded the former president’s height and weight: 6 feet 3 inches and 215 pounds.

Former President Donald Trump is shown in this booking photo. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The internet wasted no time comparing Trump to other famous figures — especially athletes, whose statistics are often listed publicly online.

Here’s a list of other people who are close to Trump’s height and weight:

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett : 6′3, 220 pounds 6′3, 220 pounds

New York Yankees First Baseman Anthony Rizzo : 6′3, 240 pounds 6′3, 240 pounds

Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields : 6′3, 228 pounds 6′3, 228 pounds

Dallas Stars Forward Roope Hintz : 6′3, 215 pounds 6′3, 215 pounds

Actor Chris Hemsworth while playing Thor: 6′3, 220 pounds 6′3, 220 pounds

And some wonder if Trump’s numbers were self-reported. The Washington Post said that the online booking records of Trump attorney and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who surrendered at Fulton County Jail on Wednesday as one of the indictment’s 19 defendants, changed his height and weight without explanation.

