Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors

By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes.

These are the descriptions listed for former President Donald Trump, who was booked in Fulton County Jail on Thursday after being indicted last week. But the booking also recorded the former president’s height and weight: 6 feet 3 inches and 215 pounds.

RELATED: Donald Trump arrested, booked into Fulton County Jail

The internet wasted no time comparing Trump to other famous figures — especially athletes, whose statistics are often listed publicly online.

Here’s a list of other people who are close to Trump’s height and weight:

And some wonder if Trump’s numbers were self-reported. The Washington Post said that the online booking records of Trump attorney and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who surrendered at Fulton County Jail on Wednesday as one of the indictment’s 19 defendants, changed his height and weight without explanation.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Trump’s Fulton County election probe indictment

