Local advocate honorary speaker at March on Washington 60th Anniversary in D.C.

Local advocate to speak at Lincoln Memorial
By Brittany Ford
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday will mark the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.

The moment where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” Speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

Tameika Atkins will be one of the honored speakers at this year’s ceremony.

“I am still a little bit in shock, a little bit of glee,” she said.

Atkins is an organizer and voting rights advocate for Pro-Georgia, an Atlanta-based non-profit.

“I really want to speak to self-determined; I really speak to the value the importance of community organizing and doing our work as a community,” she explained.

Dr. King’s youngest daughter, Bernice King shared words on social media from the D.C. monument Friday.

The King family is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to observe the milestone anniversary.

Bernice says she praises her father and his fellow freedom fighters, “They had a strong sense of hope and faith. And they had a leader who was able to keep them focused, motivated, inspired, and guide the guy who guided them.”

Atkins highlighted some of the same issues Mr. King fought for are battles that continue today, “It’s how they say it. Two steps forward one step back. There has been process since the 1960′s since the last time they had the march.”

She says the anniversary is a reminder there is strength in numbers, “I hope that this March commemoration is also a call to action how much more can we accomplish 60 years.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park is hosting a gathering commemorating the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. The event is free and open to the public.

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m Where: Visitor Center located at 450 Auburn Avenue, NE Atlanta, Ga., 30312

