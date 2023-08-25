Back to School
Lumpkin County authorities looking for missing teen diagnosed with Autism

Missing: Brendan Andrew Allen
Missing: Brendan Andrew Allen(Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lumpkin County authorities are asking for your help finding a missing teenage boy.

Brandon Andrew Allen, 17, was last seen near Lumpkin County Parkway on Thursday at around 5:45 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Allen is 5′10 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored, long-sleeve shirt and black pants and usually wears glasses, investigators said.

If you see Allen, authorities are urging you not to approach him. Allen is a person with Autism and has not had any of his prescribed medications since Thursday morning, family members told deputies. He may run away. Instead, you are asked to call 911 or the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office (706) 864-0414.

