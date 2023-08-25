Metro Atlanta school districts address recent threats, safety at athletic events

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two of metro Atlanta’s largest school districts are addressing concerns over recent school threats and game safety ahead of the weekend.

On Friday, a Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson announced that a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats at South Gwinnett High School. The threat, which made the rounds on social media, warned of a school shooting at the high school, located in Snellville, on Thursday.

“This is not a joke,” said spokesperson Bernard Watson. “This is serious. These threats are not funny. They are a disruption and there are serious consequences.

While officials determined it was not credible, it was one of at least four recent threats made at schools across Gwinnett County. They came following an incident last Friday, near Discovery High School’s stadium, where rumors of gunfire caused panic.

On Thursday, the district announced new safety measures to make athletic events safer including only allowing clear bags, restricting access to only students who attend the school, and capping attendance at 1500.

“We understand there is some concern over the safety of attendees, children, students, parents that attend,” said Gwinnett County Public School Police Chief Tony Lockard.

Clayton County Schools also announced this week that it was beefing up security at games after a high school student was shot three times outside Tara Stadium last Friday. The district released a video on Friday, featuring Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith, reminding fans of the use of metal detectors, security and bag checks, and roving patrols before, during, and after events.

“We’re embarking on a journey where everyone can revel in the excitement of the game without any safety concerns,” Smith said.

Both districts called on parents to be more involved.

