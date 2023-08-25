Road rage may have led to shooting in College Park, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police believe a road rage incident may have led to a shooting that critically injured a man Thursday morning in College Park.

The College Park Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Godby Road and W. Fayetteville Road around 10:25 a.m. regarding a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The College Park Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or about the person(s) responsible for this incident is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the College Park Tip Line 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.