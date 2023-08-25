Back to School
Trump’s Fulton County mugshot released

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump was booked into jail and photographed in Atlanta — an unprecedented event in American history.

Trump is the first president to have a mugshot taken. His mugshot was taken after he surrendered to Fulton County authorities after he and 18 others were indicted in connection to an alleged attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump mugshot(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

It was taken at Fulton County Jail, one of the nation’s most notorious county jails.

Before he was booked, fingerprinted and photographed at the jail, Trump reached a $200,000 bond agreement.

Before his mugshot was released, many betting sites took bets on whether the nation’s 45th president would smile or not or if he would wear a MAGA hat in his mugshot.

Before the indictment was released, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Trump would be booked and photographed at the jail if he was indicted.

