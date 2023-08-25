UPDATES: Emergency hearing set for sole Trump co-defendant in jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All of the 19 co-defendants named in last week’s sweeping, historic indictment of former President Donald Trump have surrendered at the Fulton County jail.

Steven Cliffgard Lee was the last co-defendant to turn himself in, following Trevian Kutti’s earlier surrender in the morning. The only co-defendant who remains in jail is Harrison Floyd, for whom an emergency hearing has been called for late Friday afternoon.

Floyd, unlike the other 18 Trump co-defendants, did not pre-negotiate a bond before he turned himself him that would have allowed him to wait for his day in court out of jail.

Floyd identifies himself a a former U.S. Marine who’s active with the group, “Black Voices for Trump.” According to court records, he does not have attorney assigned to his case.

If he can’t afford bail, he’ll likely it sit in jail until his court arraignment before a Fulton County Superior Court judgethat has not been set yet. While Trump and the other co-defendants were booked in and out of jail in minutes, Floyd’s situation is the norm for most people detained at the jail. That’s people who are Black, who cannot afford their own attorney, and who often wait months or years for their day in court, according to Atlanta criminal defense attorney Erin King.

“Rice Street (where Fulton’s jail is located) is the Titanic,” King said. “The rich are being accorded lifeboats and life jackets while the poor and the disenfranchised people of color, either can’t afford the life jackets that may nor may not exist and also being locked below the deck.”

Floyd has had previous run-ins with law enforcement. Three months ago, authorities arrested the 39-year-old in Maryland for aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

One of those who surrendered early Friday morning was state Sen. Shawn Still, the Norcross Republican who is one of 16 alleged fake electors who met to cast their ballots for Trump in December 2020. Those 16 electors have been central to Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ two-year investigation into whether Trump attempted to overturn the outcome of that election. Still is the only current Georgia lawmaker among those indicted and could face suspension.

Security remained heavy outside the jail in downtown Atlanta on Friday, only hours after Trump became the first former president in American history whose mugshot was taken after his arrest. The nation’s 45th president flew from New Jersey and landed in Atlanta just after 7 p.m. Less than three hours later, Trump had been fingerprinted and photographed while at the jail and was back on his private plane to New Jersey.

Trump spoke to the media briefly after he arrived back at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and before returning to Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump was criminally charged with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and 18 of his GOP allies a deadline of Aug. 25 at noon to surrender.

Here is a list of the dates of each co-defendants’ bond agreements and surrender date:

After it was taken at Fulton County jail, Trump’s mugshot has been emblazoned on TV, smartphone and computer screens across the world.

And now, it’s also on a T-shirt, sold by none other than Trump himself. Anyone who donates to Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee can now receive a shirt with his mugshot printed on the front, along with the words “NEVER SURRENDER!” The committee’s storefront also offers other mugshot products, including mugs, beverage coolers and bumper stickers.

MUGSHOTS

Autoplay Caption

Live coverage of Donald Trump’s historic arrest in Fulton County

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.