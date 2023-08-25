What is a speedy trial? Trump’s Georgia case may come quicker than expected

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted on charges related to alleged election fraud last week, the legal battle on when and how the trial will begin remains ongoing.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was originally eyeing a March 2024 trial, court documents suggest. But now that one defendant has been approved for a speedy trial, all the co-defendants’ trial start dates are on the line.

What is a speedy trial?

A speedy trial is exactly what it sounds like — a trial that happens quicker than usual.

The right to a speedy trial comes from the Sixth Amendment, which says that an accused person must be brought to trial within a “reasonable amount of time.” But that time frame is not strictly defined.

A speedy trial motion specifies a requested time frame for the trial. In Georgia, if the trial does not happen during that time frame or during the next regular court term, then the defendant is freed from the charges. In Fulton County, court terms begin on the first Monday of every other month.

Will Trump get a speedy trial in Georgia?

We’re not sure yet.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge approved a speedy trial for Kenneth Chesebro, one of the indictment’s co-defendants. In response, Willis filed a motion for a trial encompassing all 19 co-defendants starting on Oct. 23 — just 59 days away.

But Trump’s lawyers filed a statement that they intend to sever Trump’s case from the group case, opposing the speedy trial.

How common are speedy trials?

The legal system has a reputation for being slow for a reason.

In Fulton County alone, there were 13,787 cases waiting to be indicted last year. That’s thousands of people arrested, booked and awaiting charges.

