‘You murdered my dad:’ family of man who died after being tased demands answers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a man who died after being tased by an Atlanta Police Officer held a march in Downtown Atlanta Thursday.

“You murdered my daddy. You murdered my dad,” said Anitra Hollman.

She and other loved ones demanded answers outside of Atlanta Police Headquarters.

Her father, 62-year-old Johnny Hollman, died Aug. 10.

“He wasn’t just Johnny Hollman,” she said, addressing the crowd. “He was daddy. He was granddaddy. He was great granddaddy. He was uncle. He was brother.”

On the day of Hollman’s death, an Atlanta Police Officer had been called to the scene of a traffic accident.

According to Atlanta Police, Hollman became “agitated and uncooperative,” and the officer used his taser.

When Hollman was handcuffed, the officer noticed he was unresponsive. Hollman died at the hospital.

A group of at least 100 people joined in the protest, marching from the Atlanta Police Department to City Hall.

Many people there also spoke out against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which is known by opponents as “Cop City.”

“They deserve answers. Atlanta deserves answers,” said the family’s attorney Mawuli Davis. “The people that came out here today, they marched. They stood with this family, because they believe it’s time. It’s past time.”

Davis said the family wants to see the body camera video, and they want transparency from the Department.

Hollman was a Deacon at Lively Stones of God Ministries.

“He was coming from a Bible study. Do you think he was looking for trouble? He got into a car accident,” Davis said. “It is illogical to think that that a Deacon coming from Bible study in a car accident, a minor car accident, should end up dead.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called for an investigation into Hollman’s death.

The officer is currently on administrative leave.

