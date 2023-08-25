“You need to be quiet’: ‘Quiet Gal’ one of many dedicated volunteers at Tour Championship

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another Tour Championship means another year of work for over 1,000 volunteers.

Volunteers like Kathryn Wood, who started volunteering a long time ago.

“I started this 17 years ago,” she said.

That’s a lot of Augusts spent at East Lake Golf Club. But 2023 might be the hottest Tour Championship she can remember.

“It’s getting warmer,” she said.

Wood spends the tour at the 10th tee, stocking coolers with water, minding the rope partitions and making sure fans stay off the course.

But amidst that, she has a far more important job.

“You need to be quiet,” Wood said to a reporter conducting an interview. “This shot is worth a million dollars.”

It’s officially called gallery management, but she’s better known as “The Quiet Gal.”

“Excuse me. Excuse me,” she said, mocking disgust. “I’m talking to you.”

And those of us who don’t listen get a stern, visual reprimand.

“It’s called the ‘Mama Look,’” she said.

It’s the kind of look that can make a reporter feel like he’s breaking the rules just by standing nearby and one perfected by over a decade of practice.

She got this job at the 10th tee through years of hard work.

“Actually,” she said. “I had to sleep with the hole captain.”

That’s a guy named Bob Wood.

“I just happen to be married to him,” she adds as a punchline.

It’s the one time of the year when Bob is allegedly in charge of the relationship. Bob doesn’t see it that way.

“She doesn’t do what I tell her in the four days anyway,” Bob said.

But despite the jokes, keeping people quiet is serious business.

“There’s a lot of pressure,” Kathryn said.

With tens of millions of dollars on the line and hundreds or thousands of spectators standing within a few feet of players, making sure everyone stays quiet is tough work.

Bob said it’s been getting harder.

“Lately, it has been,” he said. “Because of betting.

Meaning Kathryn is wielding the “Mama Look” a bit more often and proving the study of silence is a science.

