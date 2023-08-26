Back to School
1 person, 2 pets dead in Gwinnett County house fire, safety officials say

One person and two pets are dead after a fire ripped through a house in Lawrenceville,...
One person and two pets are dead after a fire ripped through a house in Lawrenceville, emergency services said.(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person and two pets are dead after fire ripped through a home in Lawrenceville Saturday morning, according to Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services.

Firefighters responded to the house off Tumble Wood Trail after 6 a.m. Upon hearing a person was still inside, firefighters entered the home. Through high heat and low visibility, they found a woman dead in the bathroom and two family pets also deceased, emergency services said.

The fire was ruled as accidental. Three others who lived in the home are reportedly being sheltered by the American Red Cross.

“This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of practicing home fire safety,” emergency services said in a statement. “Firefighters encourage residents to develop a home fire escape plan, practice fire drills regularly, install and maintain working smoke alarms, and look for and eliminate hazards that could cause a fire to start or grow in intensity.”

