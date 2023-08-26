Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Alpharetta man holds Guinness World Record for most Batman memorabilia

As a child, Ladner had nothing but Batman after a fire burned down his family’s home.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brad Ladner knows a thing or two about Batman.

“Hey Siri,” he says into his phone. “Iron Man sucks.”

Suddenly, the lights come on, and his bat cave springs to life, showing a stunning amount of memorabilia.

Ladner is the world’s foremost Batman memorabilia collector, with Guinness Books of World Records verification.

“It’s around 19,160 if I had to put a number to it,” Brad estimated.

That’s a lot of Batman from a lot of different eras.

“This is the 1980s Batman section with things from all across the world,” he explained, pointing to a crowded corner of the room.

That corner includes a Batman arcade, Batman roller skates, and Batman candy, which isn’t edible after 40 years.

“It’s crazy to have this much stuff,” Brad said.

But as a child, Ladner had nothing but Batman after a fire burned down his family’s home.

“Firefighters went into my room, and they could only get one thing out safely before the house burned down,” Brad said. “The one thing I requested was my Batman collection, which was just one box.”

He has a lot of comic book boxes now. The collection jumps from rare to unusual.

“For the Batman Animated Series, I have a box of shrimp-flavored chips that have never been opened,” he said.

That might go perfectly with some Batman peanut butter or Batman strawberry preserves that Ladner keeps nearby.

“It’s never taken over our life, Mindy Ladner, Brad’s wife, explained. “It all lives in our basement. So, I’m okay with that.”

A bigger problem? Brad’s son, Harry.

“I’m not a huge fan of Batman,” Harry said.

He gives Spiderman a higher rating.

“10-point 10!” he exclaimed.

Brad’s cool with that. He’s got the world record, a supportive family, and 2,000 square feet of Batcave. What more can a man ask for?

“To me, it’s still just a hobby,” he said. “It’s still just a portion of my time and a portion of my life.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Harrison Floyd
UPDATES: Bond denied for lone jailed Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
U.S. House Judiciary chairman launches investigation into Fulton DA Willis
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Latest News

Ronnie Howard looks at a photo of the Fulton County K9 cellmates dog that he says helped him...
“I love sharing my story;” Man says Canine Cellmates program put him back on the right path
“I love sharing my story,” man says Canine Cellmates program put him back on the right path
“I love sharing my story,” man says Canine Cellmates program put him back on the right path
Golf continues to help breathe new life into East Lake – and the transformation is on purpose
Golf continues to breathe new life into East Lake
As a child, Ladner had nothing but Batman after a fire burned down his family’s home.
Alpharetta man holds Guinness World Record for most Batman memorabilia