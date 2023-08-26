First Alert: Dangerous Heat Continues Through the Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our heat wave continues into the weekend with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s both days.

We have a First Alert both Saturday and Sunday as Feels Like temperatures will climb into the 105°+ range. Due to this, a heat advisory is in effect through Sunday night for most of North Georgia with the exception of the mountains.

An isolated storm will be possible tonight, with a chance for scattered storms tomorrow. Any of the thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening today and tomorrow could become strong to severe just simply thanks to the heat of the day.

Threats in any strong to severe storms will be gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

However, Sunday serves as somewhat of a transition day. A front will begin to push into North Georgia which will increase storm coverage Sunday evening, and continue to keep our forecast unsettled into the start of the work week.

While the higher rain chance won’t cool us off tomorrow, come Monday highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, and then we stay in the 80s for the remainder of the work week ahead.

We will also be keeping a close eye on the tropics this week. A system brewing in the Caribbean will move into the Gulf of Mexico and move towards the Gulf Coast. Most models suggest this storm will stay to our south, impacting the panhandle of Florida and the Georgia coastline, but there is still the possibility it impacts North Georgia mid week.

We will be watching the progression of this storm and tell you all details on impacts, if any, as we learn more.

Heat advisory through Sunday night. Feels like temperatures 105-109 degrees both afternoons. (anf)

Not only will Sunday be hot, but have a higher coverage of evening storms. An isolated storm could be severe (anf)

First Alert for Heat this weekend and then storms come Monday. Unsettled and cooler week ahead. Keeping a close eye on the tropics mid week. (ANF)

