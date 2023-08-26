First hearing scheduled for all defendants next week in Trump Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A superior court judge has set the first group hearing in a Fulton County case implicating former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen allies in alleged election interference, according to court documents.

The notice shows that all 19 co-defendants are expected at the Fulton County Courthouse at 1 p.m. next Thursday. It is unclear what the hearing will address, or if anyone will attend virtually.

The case’s trial date has been heavily debated. Court documents suggest that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was originally considering a March 2024 trial, but defendant Kenneth Chesebro was approved for a speedy trial set for Oct. 23. Willis then moved to set all the trials for that date — a motion Trump objected, looking to sever his case.

But despite talk of an expedited Trump trial, Atlanta Defense Attorney Josh Schiffer told Atlanta News First it likely won’t start anytime soon.

“I think Fani Willis has a priority of putting Donald Trump on trial prior to the election,” he said. “Because of the election, it’s that important that these matters be settled prior to one of the most important choices citizens make.”

All the co-defendants turned themselves in to Fulton County Jail by Willis’ Friday deadline. One defendant, Harrison Floyd, remains in jail. After being arrested three months ago for allegedly attacking FBI agents, he was deemed a flight risk and denied bond in an emergency hearing on Friday.

