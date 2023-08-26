Former President Trump’s mug shot creates financial frenzy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mugshot of former President Donald Trump is quickly becoming one of the most famous of all time.

Aside from being viewed online around the world, the Trump team and others are cashing in on the frenzy.

Elexa Radock is a local music teacher who also loves art. She decided to design a coffee mug with the former President’s mug on it.

“My husband encouraged me to share this to our neighborhood Facebook group and it completely blew up,” Radock said. “I’ve sold 50 mugs, so I get to buy groceries the next week with that income which is amazing, and I don’t see it stopping.”

In less than 24 hours, she said she’s made about $500 off the merchandise and she’s not alone.

Some are using the former President’s image to sell bobbleheads, t-shirts, and ceramic mugs. There’s even a website called trumpmugshot.com.

“I’m also getting private messages. Someone asked if they could have 16 mugs by tomorrow and I’m like I wish but we’ve got to take time,” Radock said.

And if that’s not enough, the former president himself is using the mugshot to raise money for his reelection campaign. And his son, Donald Trump Jr. Is selling “Free Trump” t-shirts with all proceeds covering his father’s legal defense fees.

“In a way, it’s like who do you want to buy from and give money to that’s going to sell the mugshot? A teacher in Atlanta or this guy?” Radock asked.

Radock told Atlanta News First she’s not much of a Trump fan politically, but financially it’s a different story.

