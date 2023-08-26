Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Blonde or strawberry hair. Blue eyes. These are the descriptions listed for former President...
Internet compares Trump’s height, weight to famous athletes and actors
Harrison Floyd
UPDATES: Bond denied for lone jailed Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
U.S. House Judiciary chairman launches investigation into Fulton DA Willis
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Latest News

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Gunshots disrupted a football game at Oklahoma's Choctaw High School on Friday night.
Police say 1 teenager is dead, 2 people wounded after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game
The National Hurricane Center reports a system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of...
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
One person and two pets are dead after a fire ripped through a house in Lawrenceville,...
1 person, 2 pets dead in Gwinnett County house fire, safety officials say
Bob Barker, the legendary host of "The Price is Right" has died at the age of 99. (CNN, BOB...
Bob Barker, longtime host of 'Price is Right', dies at 99